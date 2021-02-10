Markets
S&P 500 Movers: AKAM, TWTR

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Twitter topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.8%. Year to date, Twitter registers a 23.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Akamai Technologies, trading down 9.1%. Akamai Technologies is showing a gain of 2.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Interpublic Group of Companies, trading down 7.2%, and Under Armour, trading up 10.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

