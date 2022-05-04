Markets
S&P 500 Movers: AKAM, SBUX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Starbucks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.2%. Year to date, Starbucks has lost about 31.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Akamai Technologies, trading down 12.1%. Akamai Technologies is lower by about 14.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson Controls International, trading down 9.7%, and Albemarle, trading up 7.1% on the day.

