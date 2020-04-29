Markets
S&P 500 Movers: AKAM, RCL

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.1%. Year to date, Royal Caribbean Cruises has lost about 64.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Akamai Technologies, trading down 6.1%. Akamai Technologies is showing a gain of 10.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are C.H. Robinson Worldwide, trading down 5.8%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 12.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

