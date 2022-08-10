In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.3%. Year to date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has lost about 36.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Akamai Technologies, trading down 3.1%. Akamai Technologies is lower by about 21.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Schlumberger, trading down 1.4%, and Caesars Entertainment, trading up 8.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AKAM, NCLH

