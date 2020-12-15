S&P 500 Movers: AIV, SWKS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Skyworks Solutions topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Skyworks Solutions registers a 20.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Apartment Investment & Management, trading down 86.5%. Apartment Investment & Management is lower by about 91.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 3.7%, and Qorvo, trading up 4.0% on the day.

