S&P 500 Movers: AES, FCX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold registers a 101.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is AES, trading down 2.4%. AES is showing a gain of 14.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Akamai Technologies, trading down 1.1%, and DXC Technology, trading up 4.0% on the day.

