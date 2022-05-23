In early trading on Monday, shares of Ross Stores topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, Ross Stores has lost about 33.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Autodesk, trading down 7.2%. Autodesk is lower by about 36.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Broadcom, trading down 4.7%, and Bank of America, trading up 4.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ADSK, ROST

