S&P 500 Movers: ADSK, CRM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Salesforce.com topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 21.6%. Year to date, Salesforce.com registers a 61.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Autodesk, trading down 5.0%. Autodesk is showing a gain of 30.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 4.8%, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, trading up 7.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.