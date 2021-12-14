S&P 500 Movers: ADBE, NUE

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Nucor topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Nucor registers a 127.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Adobe, trading down 6.4%. Adobe is showing a gain of 23.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Enphase Energy, trading down 6.1%, and Viatris, trading up 3.3% on the day.

