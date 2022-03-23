In early trading on Wednesday, shares of General Mills topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.4%. Year to date, General Mills has lost about 2.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Adobe, trading down 7.6%. Adobe is lower by about 24.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ResMed, trading down 6.3%, and Occidental Petroleum, trading up 4.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ADBE, GIS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.