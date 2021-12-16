S&P 500 Movers: ADBE, ACN

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Accenture topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.9%. Year to date, Accenture registers a 56.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Adobe, trading down 7.7%. Adobe is showing a gain of 16.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lennar, trading down 3.9%, and AT&T, trading up 5.5% on the day.

