S&P 500 Movers: ABT, DVN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Devon Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.8%. Year to date, Devon Energy registers a 86.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Abbott Laboratories, trading down 5.6%. Abbott Laboratories is showing a gain of 0.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are The Gap, trading down 4.2%, and Marathon Oil, trading up 10.6% on the day.

