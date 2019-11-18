Markets
S&P 500 Movers: ABMD, CNC

In early trading on Monday, shares of Centene Corp (CNC) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Centene Corp registers a 4.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is ABIOMED (ABMD), trading down 9.0%. ABIOMED is lower by about 37.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG), trading down 3.2%, and Coty (COTY), trading up 3.4% on the day.

