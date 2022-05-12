In early trading on Thursday, shares of Tapestry topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.9%. Year to date, Tapestry has lost about 26.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is AmerisourceBergen, trading down 7.5%. AmerisourceBergen is showing a gain of 12.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are General Motors, trading down 5.9%, and Etsy, trading up 4.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ABC, TPR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.