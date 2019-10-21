Markets
S&P 500 Movers: ABC, COTY

In early trading on Monday, shares of Coty (COTY) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.9%. Year to date, Coty registers a 72.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC), trading down 4.7%. AmerisourceBergen Corp. is showing a gain of 14.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing (BA), trading down 4.4%, and Halliburton Company (HAL), trading up 6.3% on the day.

