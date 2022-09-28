In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Biogen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 37.3%. Year to date, Biogen registers a 13.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 3.9%. Apple is lower by about 17.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are L3Harris Technologies, trading down 1.7%, and Eli Lilly, trading up 7.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AAPL, BIIB

