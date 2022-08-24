In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intuit (INTU) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.4%. Year to date, Intuit has lost about 25.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Advance Auto Parts (AAP), trading down 9.5%. Advance Auto Parts is lower by about 24.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are AutoZone (AZO), trading down 3.1%, and Illumina (ILMN), trading up 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AAP, INTU

