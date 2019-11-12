Markets
S&P 500 Movers: AAP, DXC

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of DXC Technology (DXC) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.1%. Year to date, DXC Technology has lost about 36.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Advance Auto Parts (AAP), trading down 7.7%. Advance Auto Parts is lower by about 1.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Viacom (VIAB), trading down 3.8%, and Rockwell Automation (ROK), trading up 13.0% on the day.

