S&P 500 Movers: AAL, MHK

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Mohawk Industries, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.6%. Year to date, Mohawk Industries, has lost about 26.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is American Airlines Group, trading down 5.9%. American Airlines Group Inc is lower by about 51.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cboe Global Markets, trading down 3.2%, and Sysco, trading up 7.7% on the day.

