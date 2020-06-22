Markets
S&P 500 Movers: AAL, GPS

In early trading on Monday, shares of The Gap topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.9%. Year to date, The Gap has lost about 34.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is American Airlines Group, trading down 4.0%. American Airlines Group is lower by about 46.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 3.5%, and Newmont, trading up 4.6% on the day.

