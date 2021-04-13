S&P 500 Movers: AAL, DHR

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Danaher topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Danaher Corp registers a 10.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is American Airlines Group, trading down 5.2%. American Airlines Group is showing a gain of 37.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alaska Air Group, trading down 4.6%, and Tesla, trading up 3.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.