S&P 500 Logs Worst Week Since March as Stocks Stumble

In a trend that's become all too familiar, stocks gave back their gains today and turned in another losing week. The Dow was up nearly triple digits at its session highs but finished with a 105-point loss, while the Nasdaq pared stronger gains to ultimately finish lower as well. All three major indexes finished with steep weekly losses and their fourth-straight daily drop, with the S&P 500 logging its worst week since March 10.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Q&A: Are 0DTE options worth it?

worth it? How McDonald's stock stopped its slide.

stopped its slide. Plus, a rough week for Deere; Micron's latest bull note; and Wayfair stock upgraded.

5 Things to Know Today

There are no earnings of note to report.

Oil Notches Yet Another Weekly Win

Oil rose today, but similar to the broader market, pared stronger gains in the afternoon. Crude for November delivery rose 40 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $90.03 per barrel. For the week, black gold notched its 11th win in 13 weeks.

Gold prices rallied for the day to help ease some of yesterday's steep drop, but still saw a small weekly loss. December-dated gold dropped $6, or 0.3% to close at $1,946.20 an ounce on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.