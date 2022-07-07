S&P 500 Logs Longest Win Streak Since March

The S&P 500 managed to log its first four-day win streak since March, while the blue-chip index and tech-heavy Nasdaq registered notable gains of their own. Today's wins were driven by the outperforming energy and semiconductor sectors, as well as higher-than-expected weekly jobs data. Chip stocks also led the charge, as Samsung reported a profit surge of more than 11% in South Korea.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 31,384.55) added 346.9 points, or 1.1% for the day. Caterpillar (CAT) led the gainers, adding 4.6%. Coca-Cola (KO) paced the laggards with a 0.9% fall.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,902.62) gained 57.5 points, or 1.5% for the day. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 11,621.35) rose 259.5 points, or 2.3% for the session.

Lastly, the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX - 26.08) shed 0.7 point, or 2.4% for the day.

There are no earnings reports of note today.

Crude Shifts Higher After Multi-Day Drop

Oil futures managed to bounce from a multi-day drop, after data showed a large increase in domestic crude inventories. A more than 14% surge in natural gas also contributed to the day's gains. August-dated crude tacked on $4.20, or 4.3%, to settle at $102.73 per barrel.

Gold futures snapped a seven-day losing streak on Thursday, which had exhibited the commodity's worst consecutive daily loss in three years. Providing support was a stable U.S. dollar. August-dated gold added $3.20, or 0.2%, to close at $1,739.70 an ounce.

