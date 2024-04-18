S&P 500 Logs Longest Losing Streak Since October

Stocks finished the day mixed, as investors continued to muse over the Fed's interest-rate hike timeline while unpacking the latest corporate earnings reports. The Dow inched higher for its second win in the last nine sessions, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 each notched a fifth consecutive loss. For the Nasdaq, that's its longest daily losing streak since January, while the S&P 500 marked its longest since October.
5 Things to Know Today
- The 30-year mortgage rate is up 22 basis points in the last week, hitting its highest level since November. (MarketWatch)
- Penny stock 23andme (ME) soared after CEO Anne Wojcicki said she's considering taking the company private. (Bloomberg)
- Flood of earnings reports due out next week, along with CPE data.
- The latest earthquake in Taiwan dents chip stock.
- Analyst: eBay stock is undervalued compared to its peers.
Oil Breaks Losing Streak
Oil prices snapped a three-day losing streak, amid news that the U.S. will reinstate sanctions on Venezuela. Investors are also continuing to monitor tensions in the Middle East. May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 4 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $82.73 a barrel.
Gold prices inched toward Friday's record highs, with June-dated gold futures settling 0.4% higher at $2,397.30 per ounce.
