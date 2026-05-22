Markets
GPIX

This S&P 500 Income ETF Returned 28% in a Year. One Fund Added $18 Million More

May 22, 2026 — 02:58 pm EDT

Written by Jonathan Ponciano for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • WNY Asset Management acquired 344,517 shares of the Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF last quarter; the estimated transaction value was $17.96 million based on quarterly average pricing.

  • The quarter-end position value increased by $17.15 million, reflecting both trading activity and price appreciation.

  • The transaction represented a 1.86% change in 13F reportable AUM.

  • The quarter-end holding stood at 383,634 shares valued at $19.20 million.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF ›

On May 22, 2026, WNY Asset Management disclosed a buy of the Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX), adding 344,517 shares in an estimated $17.96 million trade based on quarterly average prices.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 22, 2026, WNY Asset Management increased its stake in the Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) by 344,517 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $17.96 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The position’s quarter-end value rose by $17.15 million, reflecting both the additional shares and movement in the fund’s price.

What else to know

  • WNY Asset Management, LLC’s GPIX stake represents about 2% of its $967.15 million 13F reportable AUM post-filing
  • Top holdings after the filing:
    • NYSEMKT:CGCP: $94.02 million (9.7% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT:CGGR: $72.54 million (7.5% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT:CGDV: $67.65 million (7.0% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT:DFAC: $61.78 million (6.4% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT:DFAI: $56.22 million (5.8% of AUM)
  • As of May 21, 2026, GPIX shares were priced at $55.27, up about 15% over the past year.

ETF overview

MetricValue
AUM$4.1 billion
Price (as of market close May 21, 2026)$55.27
Dividend yield8%

ETF snapshot

  • GPIX seeks current income and capital appreciation by employing a premium income strategy linked to the S&P 500 Index
  • It operates as an exchange-traded fund with a transparent structure and a focus on delivering high income to income-oriented investors
  • The fund targets investors seeking steady income distributions and diversified exposure to large-cap U.S. equities

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF is designed to provide investors with a high level of current income while maintaining exposure to the S&P 500. The fund leverages an options-based approach to enhance yield and manage risk, making it suitable for those seeking steady income distributions. With a substantial asset base and a competitive yield, the fund offers a differentiated solution for income-focused portfolios.

What this transaction means for investors

GPIX launched in late 2023, and it’s attracted significant assets since, reaching roughly $4.1 billion as of Thursday. It seeks to generate income by maintaining exposure to the S&P 500 while dynamically selling call options, a strategy designed to produce consistent monthly distributions and potentially reduce volatility relative to owning the index outright. In other words, it’s a combination of both income and equity exposure. The ETF recently sported a trailing 12-month distribution rate of 8.0%, and its performance has also been respectable. Through April 30, the fund delivered a 28.3% one-year return at NAV, though it still trailed the S&P 500's 31.1% gain over the same period.

Ultimately, it’s important to remember that covered-call ETFs like this can generate attractive cash flow, but that income often comes at the expense of some upside during strong bull markets. WNY's purchase suggests the fund believes dependable income and lower volatility remain worth that tradeoff, particularly after a strong run in U.S. equities.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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