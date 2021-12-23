S&P 500 inches closer to record high as Omicron fears ease

By Medha Singh and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose for a third straight session on Thursday after early data suggested that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was less severe than feared, lifting the mood ahead of Christmas break.

The S&P 500 was within striking distance of its intraday record high hit on Nov. 22, riding on broad-based gains and a boost from travel-related stocks, which are highly sensitive to pandemic-related developments.

Casino operators Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O, Wynn Resorts WYNN.O and MGM Resorts MGM.N rose between 1% and 7%, while the S&P 1500 airlines index .SPCOMAIR advanced 0.8%.

Vaccine makers AstraZeneca AZN.L and Novavax NVAX.O said their shots protected against Omicron as UK data suggested it may cause proportionally fewer hospital cases than the Delta variant, though public health experts warned the battle against COVID-19 was far from over.

Additionally, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Merck & Co's MRK.N antiviral pill for COVID-19, after giving the go-ahead to a similar treatment from Pfizer Inc PFE.N a day earlier.

"Last holiday season, there was an equal spike in cases, but now we have so many more weapons in our arsenal to fight COVID-19 and that is a very different outlook," said Christopher Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI Capital Management in New York.

"The Merck approval is a good example of that."

As investors head into the new year following what has been a bumper year for stock markets, the impact of the Omicron variant on the global economy is expected to be in focus.

The S&P 500 .SPX is on track for an 87% gain since the end of 2018, its best three-year performance in more than two decades.

With trading volumes thinner than usual ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays, Wall Street's main indexes looked set to wrap up a short week on an strong note. The stock market will be shuttered on Friday in observance of Christmas holiday.

At 11:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 204.96 points, or 0.57%, at 35,958.85, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 33.68 points, or 0.72%, at 4,730.24, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 127.60 points, or 0.82%, at 15,649.49.

All 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were higher, with economically-sensitive industrials .SPLRCI and financials .SPSY posting the sharpest gains. The healthcare index .SPXHC hit an all-time high.

New York-listed shares of JD.com JD.O slumped 6.7% after the e-commerce company's largest shareholder, Tencent 0700.HK, said it would transfer its stake in the company worth HK$127.69 billion ($16.37 billion) to shareholders.

Meanwhile, latest data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits held below pre-pandemic levels last week, while consumer spending increased solidly, putting the economy on track for a strong finish to 2021.

Stocks have historically performed well in the last five trading days of December and the first two of January, a phenomenon known as the Santa Claus rally which has lifted equities in 56 out of 75 years since 1945, according to CFRA Research. This year, the period starts on Dec. 24.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.66-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 32 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 50 new highs and 58 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Uttaresh.V)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.