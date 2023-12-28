S&P 500 Inches Closer To Record High Amid Modest Strength On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session slightly higher, stocks are once again seeing modest strength in morning trading on Thursday. With the uptick, the S&P 500 continues to close in on the record intraday high set in early January 2022.

Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of the session. The Dow is up 76.67 points or 0.2 percent at 37,733.19, the Nasdaq is up 41.53 points or 0.3 percent at 15,140.71 and the S&P 500 is up 10.09 points or 0.2 percent at 4,791.67.

The modest strength on Wall Street comes after the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended December 23rd.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 218,000, an increase of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level of 206,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 210,000 from the 205,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The data may have added to optimism about the likelihood of near-term interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating a 72.8 percent chance the Fed will lower rates by a quarter point in March.

The National Association of Realtors also released a report showing pending home sales were unexpectedly unchanged in the month of November.

NAR said its pending home sales index stayed at 71.6 in November after tumbling by a revised 1.2 percent in October.

Economists had expected pending home sales to jump by 1.0 percent compared to the 1.5 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

Trading activity may pick back up next week, as the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly jobs report next Friday.

Reports on manufacturing and service sector activity may also attract attention along with the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

Reflecting the relatively lackluster performance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day.

Telecom and biotechnology stocks are seeing some strength, while energy stocks are moving lower along with the price of crude oil.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Thursday, although Japanese stocks bucked the uptrend. While Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.4 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged by 2.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground after moving notably higher in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.8 basis points at 3.817 percent.

