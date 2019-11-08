US Markets

S&P 500 hits record high on trade hopes

Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 hit a record closing high on Friday as investors brushed aside doubts about the progress of trade talks between the United States and China, while the index registered a fifth straight week of gains.

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a record closing high on Friday as investors brushed aside doubts about the progress of trade talks between the United States and China, while the index registered a fifth straight week of gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 5.9 points, or 0.02%, to 27,680.7, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 7.84 points, or 0.25%, to 3,093.02 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 40.80 points, or 0.48%, to 8,475.31.

