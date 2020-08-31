S&P 500 hits record high at open for sixth straight session

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a record high at the open on Monday for the sixth straight session, as bets on an economic revival due to prolonged central bank support put the index on course for its best August in decades.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.72 points, or 0.05%, at 3,509.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 10.21 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 28,643.66 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 23.18 points, or 0.20%, to 11,718.81 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.