S&P 500 Hits New High on Consumer Sentiment, Trade Optimism

11:26 a.m. It’s semiofficial. The S&P 500 just hit what would be a new all-time high if it closes there today—and the Dow Jones Industrial Average isn’t doing too shabby either.

The S&P 500 has risen 0.6% to 3026.88, just edging over its all-time high of 3025.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, has gained 192.91 points, or 0.7%, to 26,998.44, and the Nasdaq Composite is up 0.7% to 8,241.05.

Why is the market heading higher? Maybe its because consumers are still feeling pretty good. Yes, Amazon.com (AMZN) has dropped 1.7% to 1750.31, but who cares when the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index came in at 95.5, right in line with the 2019 average. We all know that the consumer has been doing the heavy lifting, what with the manufacturing sector being in a recession. But as long as shoppers shop, there’s no reason for the economy as a whole to slowdown.

We can also throw in trade optimism, after the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said that the U.S. and China were nearing an agreement on some parts of a trade deal.

Still, it’s not all hosannas. New highs in 2019 haven’t been greeted with big gains, but selloffs. We’re optimistic that maybe this time is different, but we’d like to see a real breakout before getting too excited.

