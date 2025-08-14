S&P 500 Hits 6,400 on AI Boom: ETFs in Focus

The S&P 500 reached a new milestone on Aug. 13, 2025, closing above 6,400 for the first time. The rally was driven by large-cap technology stocks. While Trump’s tariffs caused some upheavals in the early phase of the year, the tech stocks once again have led the charge.

Jessica Rabe, co-founder of DataTrek Research, noted that investors are continuing to favor large-cap U.S. tech stocks over large caps in general — and that this trend is not done yet.

Top 20 Stocks Outperforming the Index

Rabe highlighted that the 20 largest companies on the S&P 500 have risen at an average of 40.6% since the market bottom compared to the index’s overall 27.9% gain. This means these top holdings have pulled the index higher, while the remaining 480 stocks have been a relative drag.

Most of the outperformers — including NVIDIA (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), Meta (META), Broadcom (AVGO), Tesla (TSLA), JPMorgan (JPM), Netflix (NFLX), Oracle (ORCL), and Palantir (PLTR) — share a common chord: AI-backed fundamentals.

Industrials Also Riding the AI Wave

Citi US equity strategist Scott Chronert, who recently boosted his year-end S&P 500 target to 6,600, said the Industrials rally is also tied to AI spending, with companies benefiting from the technology’s infrastructure demands, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. Chronert believes the real opportunity lies in the longer term, as more companies will be adopting AI to improve margins and productivity.

AI ETFs in Focus

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few AI-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that deserve a place in your portfolio.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ

The underlying Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed markets that are positioned to benefit from the further development and implementation of artificial intelligence technology, as well as to companies that provide critical technology and services for the analysis of large and complex data sets. The fund charges 68 bps in fees.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF XT

The underlying Morningstar Exponential Technologies Index measures the performance of equity securities that are involved with the creation of groundbreaking technologies or that are users that apply such technologies within their businesses. The fund charges 46 bps in fees.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ

The underlying Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index invests in companies that potentially stand to benefit from increased adoption and utilization of robotics and artificial intelligence, including those involved with industrial robotics and automation, non-industrial robots, and autonomous vehicles. The fund charges 68 bps in fees.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF is an actively managed ETF that seeks long-term growth of capital by investing under normal circumstances primarily in domestic and foreign equity securities of autonomous technology and robotics companies that follow the theme of disruptive innovation. The fund charges 75 bps in fees.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF ROBO

The underlying ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index measures the performance of companies that derive a portion of their revenues and profits from robotics-related or automation-related products or services. The fund charges 95 bps in fees.

