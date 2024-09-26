The S&P 500 to Hit 6,000 Soon? Buy 3 Momentum Stocks Now

In September, fears about a slowdown in economic growth and an unexpected fall in consumer confidence resulted in volatility in the stock market. However, the market is well-poised to post the first September gains in five years due to the Federal Reserve’s jumbo interest rate cuts in its latest policy meeting, with more expected to come.

The Fed’s dovish stance is expected to overwhelm market upheavals in the weeks ahead due to the presidential election and eventually help the S&P 500 Index hit the 6,000 mark by year-end. That would mean a jump of 4.9% from the broader index’s current level.

Investors, thus, can take advantage of the current market uptrend by investing in sound S&P 500 momentum stocks by applying the investment strategy of Richard Driehaus, better known as the “buy high and sell higher” theory.

To that end, stocks like General Motors Company GM, Boston Scientific Corporation BSX and Assurant, Inc. AIZ have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy.

A Detailed Look Into the Driehaus Strategy

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (“AAII”) considered the percentage 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before creating a portfolio following Driehaus’ philosophy.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has been included in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading at a price higher than its 50-day moving average level, indicating an uptrend.

Moreover, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also given importance in this strategy, which was made to provide better returns over the long term.

Screening Parameters Using Research Wizard

To make the strategy more profitable, we have considered only those stocks that have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and a Momentum Score of A or B. Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best upside potential.

• Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2

Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

• Last 5-year average EPS growth rates above 2%

Strong EPS growth history ensures improving business

• Trailing 12-month EPS growth greater than 0 and industry median

Higher EPS growth compared to the industry average indicates superior earnings performance

• Last four-quarter average EPS surprise greater than 5%

Solid EPS surprise history indicates better price performance

• Positive percentage change in 50-day moving average and relative strength over 4 weeks

Positive percentage change in 50-day moving average and relative strength signal uptrend

• Momentum Score equal to or less than B

A favorable momentum score indicates that it is ideal for taking advantage of the momentum with the highest probability of success.

These few parameters have narrowed the universe of over 7,743 stocks to only 32.

Here are three of the 32 stocks:

General Motors

General Motors is one of the world’s largest automakers. GM has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for GM is 18.8%, on average.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific manufactures medical devices and products used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. BSX has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for BSX is 7.2%, on average (read more: NVIDIA & 2 Other S&P 500 Stocks Show Strong Earnings Growth).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Assurant

Assurant is a global provider of risk management solutions. AIZ has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for AIZ is 33.6%, on average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

