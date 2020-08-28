US Markets
WDAY

S&P 500 futures rise for seventh straight day

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 futures rose for a seventh straight day on Friday as the prospect of super low interest rates for a prolonged period spurred risk appetite, with focus shifting to monthly personal consumption data for signs of an economic rebound.

By Medha Singh

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 futures rose for a seventh straight day on Friday as the prospect of super low interest rates for a prolonged period spurred risk appetite, with focus shifting to monthly personal consumption data for signs of an economic rebound.

The Federal Reserve on Thursday unveiled a plan to support inflation and restore the economy to full employment, adding to optimism from medical progress to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the previous session, the Dow briefly turned positive on the year, while the S&P 500 closed at a record level even as the U.S. economy struggles to recover from the biggest downturn since the Great Depression.

Data due at 8:30 a.m. ET is likely to show personal consumption ticked up in July even as income fell.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are on track for their fifth consecutive week of gains, but the Dow is still about 3.6% from its February all-time high.

In further proof that technology companies are booming in the pandemic, business software provider Workday Inc WDAY.O jumped 11.2% in premarket trading after raising its annual subscription forecast.

Dell Technologies Inc DELL.N gained 4.5% after reporting quarterly profit that beat expectations as remote working and online learning boosted demand for its notebooks and software products.

At 6:20 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 80 points, or 0.28%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 5.25 points, or 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 26.25 points, or 0.22%.

Cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.N jumped 15.1% after posting quarterly profit ahead of market expectations.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WDAY DELL ULTA IXIC SPX

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular