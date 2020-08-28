S&P 500 futures rise for seventh straight day
By Medha Singh
Aug 28 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 futures rose for a seventh straight day on Friday as the prospect of super low interest rates for a prolonged period spurred risk appetite, with focus shifting to monthly personal consumption data for signs of an economic rebound.
The Federal Reserve on Thursday unveiled a plan to support inflation and restore the economy to full employment, adding to optimism from medical progress to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the previous session, the Dow briefly turned positive on the year, while the S&P 500 closed at a record level even as the U.S. economy struggles to recover from the biggest downturn since the Great Depression.
Data due at 8:30 a.m. ET is likely to show personal consumption ticked up in July even as income fell.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are on track for their fifth consecutive week of gains, but the Dow is still about 3.6% from its February all-time high.
In further proof that technology companies are booming in the pandemic, business software provider Workday Inc WDAY.O jumped 11.2% in premarket trading after raising its annual subscription forecast.
Dell Technologies Inc DELL.N gained 4.5% after reporting quarterly profit that beat expectations as remote working and online learning boosted demand for its notebooks and software products.
At 6:20 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 80 points, or 0.28%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 5.25 points, or 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 26.25 points, or 0.22%.
Cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.N jumped 15.1% after posting quarterly profit ahead of market expectations.
(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Novavax, ADMA Biologics, Smith & Wesson, Cancer Genetics
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Starbucks, Salesforce.com, Viveve Medical
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nio Inc, Express Inc, Anaplan Inc, XpresSpa Group
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Spotify Technology