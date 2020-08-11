US Markets
IXIC

S&P 500 futures hit record high on stimulus, tech rally

Contributors
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Futures tracking the S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday, putting the benchmark index on course to reclaim its February peak on the back of historic U.S. stimulus and a nascent revival in business activity.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday, putting the benchmark index on course to reclaim its February peak on the back of historic U.S. stimulus and a nascent revival in business activity.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite .IXIC in June became the first of the three major U.S. stock indexes to notch an all-time high as investors moved to stocks including Amazon.com AMZN.O and Netflix Inc NFLX.O, deeming them "stay-at-home" winners.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IXIC AMZN NFLX SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular