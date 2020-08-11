S&P 500 futures hit record high on stimulus, tech rally

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday, putting the benchmark index on course to reclaim its February peak on the back of historic U.S. stimulus and a nascent revival in business activity.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite .IXIC in June became the first of the three major U.S. stock indexes to notch an all-time high as investors moved to stocks including Amazon.com AMZN.O and Netflix Inc NFLX.O, deeming them "stay-at-home" winners.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.