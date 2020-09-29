S&P 500 futures edge higher during U.S. presidential debate

US Markets
S&P 500 index futures lifted 0.3% during the first U.S. presidential debate as both candidates landed blows in early exchanges.

S&P 500 futures last sat at 3,343, about 0.2% above the underlying S&P 500's Tuesday close of 3,335.47. .SPX.N

Investors are closely watching the debate to gauge how Democrat Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump are shaping up ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Dow Jones futures YMc1 also rose 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 futures NQc1 rose 0.2%.

