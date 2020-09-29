S&P 500 futures edge higher during U.S. presidential debate
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - S&P 500 index futures ESc1 lifted 0.3% during the first U.S. presidential debate as both candidates landed blows in early exchanges.
S&P 500 futures last sat at 3,343, about 0.2% above the underlying S&P 500's Tuesday close of 3,335.47. .SPX.N
Investors are closely watching the debate to gauge how Democrat Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump are shaping up ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
Dow Jones futures YMc1 also rose 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 futures NQc1 rose 0.2%.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6318 4876;))
