S&P 500 Forecast – Stocks Continue to See Choppy Behavior

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 14.04.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 was noisy during the session on Thursday, as the PPI numbers came out lighter than expected. The markets will still have a lot to consider, as we are in the midst of earnings season, and therefore a lot of different headlights can come along that cause issues. Ultimately, when I look at the chart, I can see that the 4200 level continues to be a barrier that a lot of people will be paying close attention to. With that being said, I suspect we have a situation where eventually the market will have to make a bigger decision. In that environment, I suppose anything can happen but right now it looks like we are stuck in a huge consolidation area.

The 4200 level above could offer a significant amount of selling pressure, but if we can break above there then it would more likely than not end up being a catalyst for the market to go much higher. In that environment, we could see the market go to the 4300 level rather quickly.

On the other hand, you can make an argument for several support levels underneath. One of the most obvious would be the 4100 level, but that being broken through could open up the possibility of a move down to the moving averages, which are just above the 4000 level. In that environment, I think we could see a rather big move, with perhaps the likelihood of a shot toward the bottom of the range, which I currently see as the 3900 level.

The 3900 level being broken opens up a massive amount of selling it probably means that something much more concerning is afoot. In that situation, I would anticipate that you would not only see the S&P 500 fall apart, but you would probably see most risk assets suffer right along with it. Because of this, you will have to keep an eye on all markets, but if the S&P 500 starts to fall drastically, that could be a bit of a “heads up” as to where we are going globally as it is such a widely followed benchmark index.

