S&P 500 Forecast – Stock Markets Test the Top of a Bigger Range

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 was closed on Friday, but looking at the action over the past week, you can see a few things on the chart that are possible. After all, you can make an argument for a bullish flag, so that of course is a very bullish sign, perhaps opening up the possibility of a move to the 4300 level. That being said, the market also has a lot to worry about at the same time. The market has clearly been in a range as of late, which can be defined between the 4100 level and the 4200 level.

The 50-Day EMA has broken above the 200-Day EMA and does show a certain amount of bullish pressure. That being said, both of those moving averages are relatively flat leading up to this point, so it’s very unlikely that we would continue to see that come into the picture other than a potential target on a breakdown.

Looking at the longer-term chart, the 4200 level is a major resistance barrier, with the 3900 level underneath being a major support level. Ultimately, that could be the largest consolidation area overall, and longer-term traders will continue to look at it. Ultimately, I do think that this is a situation where we will continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, therefore it’s likely that we will see a lot of short-term or erratic behavior, so therefore you will probably have to keep your position size relatively small. However, if we do break down below the 4100 level, then I think you have a shot of seeing a significant fall.

On the other hand, if we break above the 4200 level, then I think there’s a really good shot that the S&P 500 goes much higher, perhaps the 4300 level target would be attacked, followed by more of a “buy-and-hold” scenario. That being said, the economic numbers out of the United States continue to soften, so that’s something worth paying attention to as well. Ultimately, the market may or may not be starting to get away from the whole liquidity equation.

