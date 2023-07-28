S&P 500 Forecast – S&P 500 Recovers

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 31.07.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has rallied a bit during the trading session on Friday, as we continue to see a lot of noisy trading. Remember that we are in the midst of earnings season, but Intel coming in rather hot last night of course helps, and then of course you have McDonald’s, Nvidia, and a whole host of other companies that are propelling the markets higher. Nonetheless, I do think that short-term pullbacks are very likely, and those could end up being buying opportunities. I’m especially interested in the S&P 500 near the 4500 level, as was previous resistance, therefore a lot of “market memory” could come into the picture. Furthermore, we also have the 50-Day EMA racing toward that area as well, so that should come into the picture as well.

Alternatively, if we break above the top of the Thursday candlestick, then it opens up further upward pressure, the market could really start to take off at that point. Breaking above that candlestick could kick off the next “FOMO trade”, but I don’t necessarily like the idea of chasing the stock market when it seems to be in a buy on the dips mentality, because I should get an opportunity to pick up a little bit of value. Regardless, chasing never works out over the longer term.

If we were to break down below the 50-Day EMA, then it’s possible that we could drop down rather significantly. All things being equal, this is a market that I think will eventually see value hunters coming in to pick up cheap contracts, especially as earnings season has not been anywhere near as bad as people had feared it. Furthermore, we always have to keep in mind that it is Wall Street’s job to sell you stocks. They will come up with a new narrative once this one runs its course. Lately it’s all about the “artificial intelligence” situation, but previously it had been “blockchain”, and then before that it was “metaverse”, and a whole host of other things. The next narrative will push the stock market higher, because that’s what it’s designed to do. However, that does not mean that you have to buy it all the way up here.

