S&P 500 Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to Grind Higher

The S&P 500 has rallied just a bit during the trading session in the early hours on Thursday as we continue to see a lot of upward pressure and therefore I think you’ve got a situation where markets are just simply hanging around in a short-term range waiting to find out what the jobs market will tell us. Given enough time, I do think that we will go looking to the 5,300 level, but we also have to keep in mind that there will be a lot of volatility over the next 24 hours, especially near the announcement coming out of America.

If we do pull back from here, the 5,200 level should be support, followed by the 50 day EMA, which is reaching the 5100 level. We have been at a 45 degree angle for some time, just grinding away to the upside, and there really isn’t much on this chart that tells me that’s going to change. So, with that being the case, I like the idea of buying short-term dips, but I would not get overexposed between now and the non-farm payroll announcement.

The S&P 500 is going to continue to be driven by a handful of stocks, although we are starting to see a little bit of a broadening of the rally, but still not to the levels that you like to see in normal markets. It’s obvious that Wall Street is driven by momentum at the moment, and therefore you have to play the momentum. There’s just no two ways about it. I like buying dips or already hanging on to a position. But keep in mind, tomorrow morning, meaning Friday morning, it could very well be very noisy.

