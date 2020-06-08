S&P 500 Flips Positive For The Year

The S&P 500 flipped positive for the year after a 7-day rally that pushed this index up roughly 7%. The Nasdaq 100 is now sitting at all-time highs, up over 13% year-to-date.

Investors are getting extremely optimistic about the speed of the economic recovery. The extraordinary V-shaped recovery in the equity markets has been largely tech-driven.

Microsoft MSFT, Apple AAPL, and Amazon AMZN closed the day at all-time highs. Investors are now beginning to put its bets on some of the hardest-hit sectors.

Airline ETF JETS is up over 95% from its lows in March.

Hyatt H, Hilton HLT, and Marriot MAR have surged off their bottoms, and since the first day of June these stocks have raced up from 15% to 30%.

Investors are rotating back towards cyclical value names as tech begins to run out of steam. Despite the massive market rally, earnings outlooks are still dreadful and economic recovery timelines are highly uncertain.

If I have learned anything from this unprecedented market rally it’s Don’t Fight The Fed.

