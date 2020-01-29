S&P 500 fades to end lower after Fed policy announcement

The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Wednesday, as an initial boost from the likes of Apple Inc, Boeing Co and General Electric Co following their quarterly results faded in the wake of the policy announcement from the Federal Reserve.
