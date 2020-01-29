US Markets

S&P 500 fades to end lower after Fed policy announcement

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH

The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Wednesday, as an initial boost from the likes of Apple Inc, Boeing Co and General Electric Co following their quarterly results faded in the wake of the policy announcement from the Federal Reserve.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

