S&P 500 extends loss after release of Fed minutes

Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended earlier losses on Wednesday after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July monetary policy meeting showed officials were divided over the need for more interest rate hikes.

The S&P 500 .SPX was last down 0.3%, while the Nasdaq .IXIC lost 0.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.2%.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich Editing by Chris Reese)

((noel.randewich@tr.com; Twitter: @randewich;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.