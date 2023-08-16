News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

S&P 500 extends loss after release of Fed minutes

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

August 16, 2023 — 02:05 pm EDT

Written by Noel Randewich for Reuters ->

Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended earlier losses on Wednesday after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July monetary policy meeting showed officials were divided over the need for more interest rate hikes.

The S&P 500 .SPX was last down 0.3%, while the Nasdaq .IXIC lost 0.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.2%.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich Editing by Chris Reese)

((noel.randewich@tr.com; Twitter: @randewich;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.