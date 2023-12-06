S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Sees Record Inflows in 2023

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP has been among investors’ most loved ETFs of 2023. This is especially true as it has gathered $9.3 billion in net flows so far this year, including $2 billion in net flows last month alone. With this, RSP is on track to exceed $10 billion in inflows in 2023, marking a record-flow year.



RSP, which was launched in 2003, has increasingly captured the attention of investors over the past few years. The fund experienced a substantial influx of $7.8 billion in 2021, followed by $5.2 billion in 2022. This marked a significant increase from the $684 million and $49 million recorded in 2020 and 2019, respectively, showcasing a clear upward trajectory in investor interest and capital inflow into the fund.



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF is the largest equal-weight ETF with an AUM of $44 billion. It tracks the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, which equally weights the stocks in the S&P 500 Index and results in an exposure that tilts toward smaller companies in the S&P 500 Index. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF charges 20 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 6 million shares (read: 5 Stocks That Powered S&P 500 ETF This Year).



The ETF is widely spread across sectors with industrials, financials, information technology, healthcare and consumer discretionary. It currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Behind the Success

The success of RSP hinges on its equal-weighted strategy, wherein each component of the index receives an equal weighting in the portfolio. This approach contrasts with traditional market-cap-weighted ETFs, wherein larger companies receive a higher weighting. Thus, equal-weight ETFs do a great job in managing single-security risk with their equal allocation in the entire spectrum of market-capitalization levels, regardless of size.



These limit the risk of a severe downfall in any particular security, providing a nice balance in the portfolio. Additionally, with quarterly rebalancing, equally-weight funds tend to cash in on the overvalued segments and reinvest in the underperforming ones, potentially allowing for outperformance if the trends reverse (read: 5 Sector ETFs That Beat the Market in November).



Overall, equal-weight ETFs not only go a long way in reducing overall risk but also provide higher diversification and higher returns over the long term than their market-cap counterparts. Further, these offer more upside potential due to higher concentration in small and mid-cap stocks than the market-cap-weighted funds. These have a minimal concentration risk but charge a hefty expense ratio than the fundamentally or capitalization-weighted counterpart.



Further, the continuous rebalancing required in equal-weight ETFs can contribute to improved performance, making them attractive options for investors seeking diversification and the potential for higher returns.



However, equal-weight ETFs are relatively less popular, thereby leading to lower average daily volumes and a wider bid/ask spread than market-cap cousins. This increases the total cost of trading beyond the expense ratio. Though these have a higher expense ratio and low trading volume, they do not seem to be big problems as the products avoid company-specific risk and enjoy diversification benefits (read: Buffett's Favorite 4 Sectors: ETFs in Focus).

Bottom Line

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF's recent success highlights the growing appeal of equal-weight investment strategies.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.