S&P 500 Ends Volatile Week with Weekly Gains Despite Banking Sector Worries

Key Takeaways

Stock market rebounds after Deutsche Bank scare

Deutsche Bank rebounds from earlier selloff to close 3.11% lower

Fed officials calm investor fears over potential liquidity crisis

Nine of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 gain, with utilities and real estate sectors leading

Overview

On Friday, the major U.S. stock indices, led by the benchmark S&P 500 Index, experienced a volatile trading session due to fears that the banking crisis was spreading to Deutsche Bank, resulting in a sell-off of its U.S.-listed shares in the morning. However, markets rebounded, resulting in a winning week for all major indexes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.41%, closing at 32,237.53, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.56% and 0.30%, respectively.

Regional Bank Stocks Bounce Back, Deutsche Bank Rebounds from Earlier Sell-Off

Daily S&P 500 Index

A bounce-back in regional bank stocks helped the market, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF gaining 3.01%.

Deutsche Bank’s earlier selloff was triggered by the sudden jump in its credit default swaps, but it rebounded later in the day to close 3.11% lower.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde tried to ease concerns over the health of the European banking industry by stating that euro zone banks are resilient with strong capital and liquidity positions.

Sanders Morris Harris President George Ball remarked that the market was confused and lacked direction, with no fundamental reason for Deutsche Bank’s earlier selloff other than nervousness. Ball added that the bank was financially sound and that it could be crippled only if there was a significant loss of confidence that led to a run on the bank.

Fed Officials Ease Investor Worries Amid Liquidity Crisis Fear

Federal Reserve officials helped calm investor fears over a potential liquidity crisis in the banking sector.

While Fed officials continue to see additional rate hikes as a strong possibility, financial markets are now favoring the likelihood of no hike at all at the conclusion of its next policy meeting in May.

KBW Regional Bank Index Gains 2.9% While S&P Bank Index Falls Modestly, Utilities and Real Estate Sectors Lead Gains in the S&P 500

While the S&P Bank index ended modestly lower, the KBW Regional Bank index jumped 2.9%.

Nine of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, with defensive sectors such as utilities and real estate enjoying the biggest percentage gains.

Consumer discretionary and financials were the two losers.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.47-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 1.26-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

