S&P 500 ends near flat as energy, defensive sectors counter megacap declines

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Friday as gains in defensive sectors and energy offset weakness in megacap growth stocks, while investors looked toward next week's speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500.SPX gained 0.24 points, or 0.01%, to end at 4,370.60 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 25.81 points, or 0.19%, to 13,291.12. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 34.29 points, or 0.10%, to 34,510.38.

The CBOE volatility index .VIX hit its highest in nearly three months, reflecting rising investor anxiety.

Nvidia's shares fell but still notched a weekly gain. Nvidia has had a spectacular rally on expected growth in artificial intelligence, nearly tripling in value year to date.

Defensive sectors such as consumer staples .SPLRCS and utilities .SPLRCU rose, with gains in firms such as retailer Walmart WMT.N helping the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI.

The S&P 500 energy index .SPNYrose, with Exxon Mobil XOM.N among leading gainers.

The three main U.S. stock indexes posted sharp weekly losses after a spate of strong economic data caused investors to dial back expectations of rate cuts and drove up government bond yields.

"We've long been overdue for a correction in equities, and it's clear that higher rates have now become the catalyst for that," said Michael Reynolds, vice president investment strategy

at investment and wealth advisory firm Glenmede.

"When the opportunity cost for capital becomes more competitive, valuations should correct on risk bearing assets, especially large cap equities which have been trading at significant premiums this year."

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dropped from 10-month highs after they approached - but failed to break through - levels that would have been the highest since 2007 on Thursday.

Traders see a nearly 91% chance of the Fed holding rates at current levels at its September meeting, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Hawaiian ElectricHE.Nshares surged after the utility firm said its goal was not to restructure the company.

