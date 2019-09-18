S&P 500 ends near flat after Fed's mixed signals on future policy

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 index ended almost flat on Wednesday as Federal Reserve policymakers gave mixed signals about their next move after cutting interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point in a widely expected move.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 36.35 points, or 0.13%, to 27,147.15, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.02 points, or 0.03%, to 3,006.72 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8.62 points, or 0.11%, to 8,177.39.

