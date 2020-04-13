US Markets
S&P 500 ends down as earnings set to kick off

Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 fell on Monday after last week's strong gains, as U.S. companies prepared to kick off a quarterly earnings season expected to be rough due to the coronavirus pandemic, while Amazon gains helped the Nasdaq end higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 328.6 points, or 1.39%, to 23,390.77, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 28.19 points, or 1.01%, to 2,761.63 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 38.85 points, or 0.48%, to 8,192.43.

