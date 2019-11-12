US Markets

S&P 500 ekes out gain after Trump trade remarks

Contributor
Lewis Krauskopf Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The benchmark S&P 500 stock index notched a modest gain after earlier hitting a record high on Tuesday as President Donald Trump said the United States is close to signing an initial trade deal with China but offered no new details about negotiations.

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 stock index notched a modest gain after earlier hitting a record high on Tuesday as President Donald Trump said the United States is close to signing an initial trade deal with China but offered no new details about negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.37 points, or 0%, to 27,691.86, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 4.91 points, or 0.16%, to 3,091.92 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 21.81 points, or 0.26%, to 8,486.09.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by Chris Reese)

((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; Reuters Messaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @aprjoy))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular