S&P 500 ekes out gain after Trump trade remarks

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 stock index notched a modest gain after earlier hitting a record high on Tuesday as President Donald Trump said the United States is close to signing an initial trade deal with China but offered no new details about negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.37 points, or 0%, to 27,691.86, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 4.91 points, or 0.16%, to 3,091.92 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 21.81 points, or 0.26%, to 8,486.09.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by Chris Reese)

