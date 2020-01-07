S&P 500, Dow slip with investor focus on Middle East, but chipmakers climb

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow declined on Tuesday as investor uncertainty persisted amid the U.S.-Iran standoff, while energy shares fell as oil prices gave up recent gains.

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and Chevron Corp CVX.N declined, with U.S. oil prices falling after a recent rally on escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran. The United States killed a top Iranian military commander last week.

Chipmakers gained and helped to keep the Nasdaq in positive territory. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX rose, boosted by Micron Technology Inc MU.O, which jumped 7.5% after brokerage Cowen & Co upgraded the chipmaker to "outperform."

Equity investors have been jittery since late last week, when a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, taking major indexes off record highs.

"There are a number of headlines on the political front that the market is trying to get their arms around," said Jack Janasiewicz, portfolio manager and strategist at Natixis Investment Managers' Multi-Asset Portfolio Solutions group in Boston.

"The knee-jerk reaction is to have a little bit of volatility, a little of repricing some of the risks."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 76.09 points, or 0.27%, to 28,627.29, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 4.43 points, or 0.14%, to 3,241.85 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 10.64 points, or 0.12%, to 9,082.11.

On the economic front, data showed new orders for U.S.-made goods fell in November, pulled down by steep declines in demand for machinery and transportation equipment, pointing to sustained weakness in manufacturing.

However, a reading on non-manufacturing sector activity for November came in better than expected.

Among gainers, Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.O rose 6.2% after raising the midpoint of its third-quarter sales forecast.

Apache Corp APA.N soared 25% after it made a major oil discovery, with France's Total SA TOTF.PA, off the coast of Suriname.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.27-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.17-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 37 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 91 new highs and 15 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar, Medha Singh and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Jonathan Oatis)

