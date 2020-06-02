US Markets
AAL

S&P 500, Dow scale fresh three-month peaks

Contributors
Devik Jain Reuters
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes hit new three-month highs on Tuesday on prevailing optimism around the reopening of businesses, with investors remaining cautious around more disruptions from protests in the country over the death of a black man while in police custody.

By Devik Jain and Medha Singh

June 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes hit new three-month highs on Tuesday on prevailing optimism around the reopening of businesses, with investors remaining cautious around more disruptions from protests in the country over the death of a black man while in police custody.

Some of the worst-hit stocks in the travel sector, including American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O, United Airlines UAL.O, Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N and Carnival Corp CCL.N, rose between 1.5% and 2.7%.

Improving economic data, trillions of dollars in stimulus and the restarting of businesses have helped the S&P 500 .SPX climb about 38% from its March lows, leaving it only about 11% below its Feb. 19 record high.

But investors are keeping a close eye on Sino-U.S. tensions and anti-police brutality marches and rallies that have often turned violent in many cities.

Demonstrators set fire to a strip mall in Los Angeles, looted stores in New York City and at least five U.S. police officers were hit by gunfire, hours after President Donald Trump vowed to deploy the U.S. military to regain control of the streets.

"The reopening of the country and getting back to business is a much larger input into the equation versus what it is seen primarily as a temporary shutdown of sporadic businesses in the major cities that the demonstrations are actually causing the most damage," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

At 9:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 117.26 points, or 0.46%, at 25,592.28, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 5.38 points, or 0.18%, at 3,061.11. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 16.48 points, or 0.17%, at 9,535.57.

Cyclical sectors, including financials .SPSY and energy .SPNY, were favoured among the 11 major S&P sectors in "a sign that (the rally at) these levels and beyond can be sustained," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital Llc in New York.

Technology-focused companies, including Amazon.com AMZN.O, Facebook Inc FB.O and Apple Inc AAPL.O which have led the market recovery, were marginally lower on Tuesday.

Shares of Western Union WU.N jumped 11.9% after a report the money transfer company has made an offer to buy its smaller rival MoneyGram International Inc MGI.O.

MoneyGram shares soared 31.3%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.63-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.72-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs, while the Nasdaq recorded 40 new highs. Neither indexes recorded new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru, Pawel Goraj in Gdansk; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Bernard Orr and Uttaresh.V)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL UAL NCLH CCL SPX IXIC AMZN FB AAPL WU MGI

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular